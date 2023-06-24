India

Assam floods: 4.88 lakh people, 1,538 villages affected

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 24, 2023 | 01:03 pm 2 min read

Assam has been witnessing floods for a week

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Saturday as over 4.88 lakh people have been affected so far, reported PTI. In the past 24 hours, one person reportedly drowned in a flood, taking the death toll to two. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), around 2.67 lakh people have been hit alone in the Bajali district.

Brahmaputra River flowing above danger level

The ASDMA said Bajali is followed by Nalbari and Barpeta districts, where over 80,000 and 73,000 people have been affected, respectively. Meanwhile, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said the Brahmaputra River has been flowing above the danger level mark in Jorhat and Dhubri. Furthermore, the water levels of the rivers Puthimari and Pagladiya have crossed the red mark in Kamrup and Nalbari, respectively.

Visuals of Assam's flood situation

Over 35,000 people staying in relief camps

Flood waters breached one embankment and damaged 14 other embankments, 14 bridges, 213 roads, several irrigation canals, and more in the last 24 hours. A total of 1,538 villages in 19 districts have been submerged in water. More than 35,000 people have taken refuge in 140 relief camps. Another 75 relief distribution centers are also functional.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms expected on Saturday

Reports further said 368.3 hectares of cropland and over 4.27 lakh domestic animals have also been affected by the floods. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), fire and emergency services, and civil defense personnel have been engaged in rescue operations. The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, indicating heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in flood-prone Assam.

