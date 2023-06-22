India

Assam floods: 1.2 lakh people affected in 20 districts

June 22, 2023

The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Thursday morning as heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of the state. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 1.2 lakh people have been affected due to severe flood conditions in 20 districts. Moreover, 780 villages in the state remained under water.

Flood-prone Assam has been facing this year's worst deluge for the past few days. Per reports, Brahmaputra River tributaries—Puthimari, Pagladiya, Sankosh, and Beki—have been flowing above the danger level mark and inundating new areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have evacuated 1,280 people by boat in the last 24 hours.

While the Lakhimpur district in upper Assam was the worst affected until Tuesday, floods have turned more dangerous for lower Assam districts. On Wednesday, the Nalbari district overtook Lakhimpur, with over 44,707 people reeling under the impact of the natural calamity, followed by 26,571 people in Baksa. ANI reported that 108 villages under six revenue circles of the Nalbari district were currently underwater.

The flood-affected people include 48,967 women and 17,652 children. So far, 14 relief camps have been set up in five districts, while 17 relief distribution centers have been opened. Per reports, over 1.07 lakh domestic animals and poultry and 10,592 hectares of crop area have been affected. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange alert" for the next two days.

