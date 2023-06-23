India

Check inmates' mental health to curb in-prison suicides: NHRC

Written by Ayushi Goswami June 23, 2023 | 07:13 pm 2 min read

Most inmates die by suicide in prison toilets (Representational image)

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued an advisory to the Centre, states, and union territories over instances of suicide in prisons, reported PTI. The human rights body suggested screening prisoners' mental health at the time of admission and constant monitoring of at-risk prisoners to prevent suicides in jail. In its advisory, the NHRC also recommended improving prison architecture and its environment.

Keep prison toilets free of objects, encourage family visits

The commission has also stated that objects that could be used for hanging should be kept out of prison toilets and barracks. Moreover, telephonic conversations with family members and more visits by them should be encouraged to keep the prisoner's mental health in check. The NHRC has asked the authorities to implement its recommendations and sought an Action Taken Report within three months.

Install CCTVs in suicide-prone places, fill staff vacancies

Other important recommendations include keeping abrasive and corrosive substances away from convicts, keeping tools used for building maintenance in the custody of staff, and keeping regular checks and vigils on the bed sheets and blankets of inmates. Recommendations like CCTV installation in suicide-prone places, filling up existing vacancies in prison staff, and measures to tackle addiction are also included in the advisory.

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +918322252525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +914424640050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +919999666555 (call and WhatsApp).

