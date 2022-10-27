India

UP: Man films wife suicide attempt, held for dowry harassment

UP: Man films wife suicide attempt, held for dowry harassment

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 27, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

The accused claimed that the argument was resolved and they had lunch together. Later they got into another argument, after which she ended her life

The police arrested a man (37) for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide by harassing her for dowry in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A video recorded by him while she tried to hang herself went viral on social media. She was later found dead at their residence. He is seen not making any effort to stop her from committing the act in the video.

Information Couple has a three-year-old daughter

The police said the accused, Sanjeev Gupta, works at a private company and had married the deceased, Shobhita, five years ago. The couple has a three-year-old daughter and they reportedly used to fight frequently. Gupta shot the video of his wife trying to hang herself from the ceiling fan two hours before her death on Tuesday. Their other family members had gone to Fatehpur.

Twitter Post Social media users condemned the man for not stopping her

कानपुर की महिला ने खुद को फांसी लगाई पति वीडियो बना रहा है।



दामाद ने लड़की के मां बाप को वीडियो भेजा। जब वो घर पहुंचे तो बेड पर उसकी लाश मिली। pic.twitter.com/XZbTk1ATFH — Ashish Urmaliya (@TheJournalistIN) October 26, 2022

Turn of events Had lunch together after argument: Accused

The couple had an argument, following which she went to her room and began trying to hang herself. Gupta said that he was recording the act to send to his in-laws as proof of her nuisance. He claimed that later, the argument was settled and they had lunch together. They had another argument soon after while they were on the terrace with their daughter.

Case Woman's father alleges dowry harassment

Gupta claimed that he remained on the terrace with his daughter while Shobhita stormed downstairs. When he came downstairs later, he found her hanging. He called his neighbor and rushed her to the hospital, only for the doctors to declare her dead on arrival. After learning about the incident, Shobhita's father filed a case accusing Gupta and his family of harassing her for dowry.