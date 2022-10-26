India

Decades after Bt cotton, GM mustard trials get GEAC nod

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 26, 2022, 07:47 pm 3 min read

If granted clearance, GM mustard will the first genetically engineered and indigenously developed food crop of India

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) has recommended the environmental release of the indigenously developed genetically modified (GM) mustard hybrid DMH-11 to the Ministry of Environment. This could pave the way for the commercial release of the crop, the first to receive tag since Bt cotton in 2002. As per the recommendation, the release is set for four years after the date of approval.

Context Why does this story matter?

GM crops are plants whose DNA is genetically engineered to develop suitable traits.

GM foods are debated to have serious consequences for human health and the environment as they become herbicide tolerant, but are favored by farmers and traders because of their high yield.

The crop received clearance earlier in May 2017 but was later put on hold following strong resistance.

Information Patent jointly owned by NDDB and DU

If cleared by the environment ministry, the power to launch it commercially lies with the gene developers and state governments. The patent on GM mustard is owned jointly by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and the Delhi University (DU) under Prof. Deepak Pental. As of now, Bt cotton is the only GM crop allowed to be cultivated and sold in India.

Details Next step would be field tests under ICAR

The next step after the environmental release will be the field demonstration with respect to the crop's effect on pollinators such as honey bees under Indian agro-climatic conditions. This will be carried out for two years adhering to the guidelines under the supervision of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), following which a report is to be submitted to the GEAC.

Mustard industry 60 lakh farmers cultivate mustard

Around 60 lakh farmers are involved in mustard cultivation on a total sown area of 65-70 lakh hectares in Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh. The per hectare yield of Indian mustard is around 1-1.2 tons per hectare, against the global average of 2.3-3 tons per hectare. The high-yield crops could revolutionize mustard farming and the edible oil industry in the country.

Bt cotton Bt cotton made India world's 2nd largest producer, exporter

Since Bt cotton was first introduced twenty years ago, it saw a massive increase in India's yield. India went from being a net importer of cotton to the second-largest producer and exporter of cotton in the world. Yet, dependence on multinationals for seeds has invited resistance. India depends heavily on edible oils, which it imports from Argentina and Brazil, where GM crops are allowed.

Opposition Environment ministry, DU were blamed of rigging lab results

Environmentalists and anti-GMO groups vehemently opposed the clearance of GM Mustard. They had accused DU and the environment ministry of producing test results based on fudged data. The opposers of the crop include RSS-backed economic policy think-tank Swadeshi Jagran Manch which had vowed to take up the matter in the Supreme Court after the 2017 release, shelving the release for five years.