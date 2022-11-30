World

Pakistan: 2 dead, 24 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Pakistan: 2 dead, 24 injured in suicide blast in Quetta

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 30, 2022, 03:51 pm 2 min read

According to reports, one policeman and a child died in this suicide bomb attack targeting a police truck

Two people lost their lives, while 24 others suffered multiple injuries in a suicide bomb attack in the Baleli area of Quetta near Balochistan province of Pakistan on Wednesday. According to news agency ANI, one policeman and a child died in the attack targeting a police truck. All the injured individuals have been rushed to a hospital nearby.

25 kilograms of explosives used

As per local media reports in Pakistan, police, a bomb disposal squad, and a rescue team have been rushed to the blast location. It is assessed that almost 25 kilograms of explosives were used in the suicide bomb attack. As a result of the explosion, a moving police truck overturned and crashed into a ditch after the blast occurred near the vehicle.

20 policemen injured in attack: Quetta DIGP

Ghulam Azfar Mahesar, Quetta Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), revealed that 20 out of the 24 injured in the bomb attack in Baleli were police officers, while four others were civilians. The Quetta DIGP also confirmed that the blast was a suicide bomb attack as they retrieved the remains of a suicide bomber from the spot.

Truck toppled by the explosion impact

"The explosion took place near the police truck due to the impact (of the blast); the vehicle—which was on its way to provide security to police workers—toppled and fell into a ditch," Mahesar told Dawn. He further added: "Looking at the crime scene and given that the truck toppled, it is estimated that 25 kilograms of explosives were used (in the blast)."

Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) responsible for attack: Report

According to reports, the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has taken responsibility for the blast. Wednesday's bomb incident comes just a day after the militant group called off its ceasefire with the Pakistan government and reportedly instructed its followers to carry out attacks across the nation.

Balochistan CM expresses thoughts on the blast

In an official release, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo stated that he had ordered local authorities to deliver the best treatment facilities to the injured individuals. "All the elements involved in the incident and will be brought under the grip of the law," Bizenjo said. Officials also confirmed that three vehicles, including two cars and the police truck, were damaged in the blast.