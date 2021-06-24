Man hangs himself over non-payment of salary by private school

The deceased had filed a complaint against the school in labor court last year, for non-payment of salary

A 46-year-old man died by suicide at his house in outer Delhi's Mongolpuri area allegedly over non-payment of pending salary by a private school where he worked earlier as a Taekwondo coach, police said on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Tanoop Johar, used to work in Rohini but had been unemployed for over a year now. Here are more details.

Suicide Note

Johar mentioned two names of school management in a note

"His family members found him hanging inside the house on Tuesday," the police said. In a purported suicide note recovered, Johar mentioned two names of the school management and accused the authorities over non-payment of his pending salary. He also wrote that he was "disturbed" because the school had not given him salary and he had no work recently.

Labor Court

He had filed case against the school in labor court

Police said that Johar had also filed a case in the labor court against the school management last year over non-payment of salary. One of his former colleagues said that Johar was taking online classes since March last year during the lockdown but had to discontinue later over a dispute with school management over non-payment of his pending salary.

School Management

'School management asked us to resign'

Johar's former colleague alleged, "After two months of taking online classes last year, when Johar questioned school authorities over non-payment of salary, they gave an excuse that they were waiting for students to pay fees and kept assuring us that we will be given our salaries." "But after four months, when we asked them again, the management told us to resign," his colleague added.

Information

Matter is under inquiry; no case has been registered yet

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that Johar had not been working at the school for more than a year now. "All the allegations are being looked into. The matter is under inquiry and no case has been registered yet," he added.