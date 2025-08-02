'Karate Kid: Legends' to stream on Netflix from August 30

The latest installment in the iconic Karate Kid franchise, Karate Kid: Legends, will be available for streaming in India on Netflix from August 30, 2025. The film stars Ben Wang as a kung fu prodigy navigating New York's martial arts scene. The movie also marks the first collaboration of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio on screen.

Franchise connection More about the film and its cast Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends serves as a bridge between the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai and the 2010 reboot. It is the sixth feature in the franchise. Macchio reprises his role as Daniel LaRusso after last appearing in The Karate Kid Part III (1989). Chan returns to the franchise after playing kung fu coach Mr. Han in the 2010 reboot.

Storyline Plot of 'Karate Kid: Legends' The film follows Li Fong (Wang), a kung fu prodigy from China who is captivated by New York City's martial arts scene. After an encounter with a karate champion, Li begins training for an upcoming karate tournament with the help of his teacher and great-uncle Mr. Han (Chan) and Miyagi-Do sensei LaRusso. The film explores Li's journey as he learns from two different teachers, marking a significant shift in the franchise's creative direction.