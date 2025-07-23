Netflix acquires Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' for a whopping ₹53cr

Kingdom is also Deverakonda's most expensive project to date, with a production budget of nearly ₹130 crore. The film is directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, known for his work on Jersey , and produced by Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Despite the actor's recent string of flops, Netflix's hefty investment in acquiring the rights indicates its faith in Tinnanuri and the film's potential success.

Release strategy

'Kingdom' to release in 2 parts

Kingdom will be released in two parts, with the first part hitting theaters on July 31, 2025. The decision to shoot a second part depends on the audience's response to the first. The film also stars Bhagyashree Bose as Deverakonda's female lead and Satya Dev as a gangster. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for this action drama, with three songs from it already becoming major hits. Trailer comes out on Saturday.