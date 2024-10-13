AR Rahman-Shankar to reunite after 6 years for 'Velpari': Report
Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman will reportedly once again join hands with director S Shankar for the upcoming period film, Velpari, reported OTTPlay. This will be their first project together since 2018's 2.0, which starred Rajinikanth. Currently, Shankar is busy with Game Changer, featuring Ram Charan, after which, he is expected to begin pre-production on Velpari.
'Velpari' is based on a best-selling Tamil novel
Velpari draws inspiration from the popular Tamil novel Veerayuga Nayagan Velpari and is planned as a trilogy. Suriya will reportedly headline it, while Vikram has been approached for another important part. It'll be Vikram's first potential collaboration with Shankar in nine years and his second project with Suriya after 21 years. Velpari is expected to be one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. The official launch of this ambitious project is expected in 2025.
Rahman-Shankar almost collaborated on 'Indian 2'
Rahman-Shankar earlier collaborated on Gentleman, Kadhalan, Indian, and Mudhalvan, among others. To recall, Shankar had also approached Rahman for Indian 2, which starred Kamal Haasan. However, since Rahman was busy with the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, he couldn't come on board. Eventually, Shankar worked with Anirudh Ravichander for Indian 2 and later teamed up with S Thaman for Game Changer.