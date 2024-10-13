Summarize Simplifying... In short Security has been increased at Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence following the murder of Baba Siddique, who had alleged links to organised crime.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on Saturday

Security beefed up at Salman's residence after Baba Siddique's murder

What's the story The Mumbai Police have stepped up security at actor Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The incident took place in Bandra on Saturday evening, with Siddique (66) later succumbing to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been at war with Khan for years, has claimed Siddiqui's murder. A Facebook post by a gang member stated, "Salman, we didn't want this war but you made our brother lose his life."

Responsibility

Bishnoi gang continues to threaten Khan

The post said, "Today the pool of decency of Baba Siddique is closed or at one time he was under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) with Dawood. The reason for his death was his links to Dawood and Anuj Thapan in Bollywood, politics, and property dealings." "We have no personal enmity with anyone. However, anyone who helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang should be prepared." "If anyone gets any of our brothers killed, we will respond."

Anmol Bishnoi's old post

Bishnoi gang also linked to firing incident at Khan's home

To recall, Lawrence's brother Anmol Bishnoi had also claimed responsibility for the firing outside Khan's residence in April. He had written in Hindi, "We desire peace, but if the decision against injustice is through war, then so be it." "Salman, we fired at your house to show you a trailer so you understand our strength and do not test us. This is our first and final warning." " "After this, bullets won't miss your empty house."

Feud

Bishnois' feud with Khan and recent threat to Salim Khan

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed Khan's placement on a target list curated by Lawrence. Notably, the brothers' ire stems from the infamous 1998 incident involving Khan's alleged hunting of a blackbuck, an act deemed disrespectful to the Bishnoi community. In September, Salman's father-writer Salim Khan was threatened by a burqa-clad woman who warned him to "behave properly" or else she would call Lawrence. The police later arrested two individuals, who claimed they committed the act "for fun."

Condolences

Khan visited hospital to offer condolences post-Siddique's murder

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Sunday, Khan visited Lilavati Hospital to pay his respects and meet Siddique's family. The Mumbai Police have registered a case of Siddique's murder under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act at Nirmal Nagar Police Station. The two suspects in the April shooting incident at Khan's residence were later arrested in Gujarat.

Investigation progress

Suspects in Siddique's murder case identified, investigation underway

The police have identified the suspects as Gurmail Singh of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap of Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that Siddique would be cremated with full state honors as he served as a minister from 2004-2008 and as chairman of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said five teams have been formed to investigate Siddique's killing.