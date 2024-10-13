Summarize Simplifying... In short The future of a sequel to the record-breaking Tamil film 'Leo' is uncertain due to actor Vijay's upcoming political debut.

'Leo', which starred Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja, was the third-highest-grossing Tamil film ever and the highest-grossing worldwide, earning around ₹620 crore.

'Leo 2' might happen, hints Lokesh Kanagaraj

By Isha Sharma 12:58 pm Oct 13, 202412:58 pm

What's the story Tamil filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has hinted at a possible sequel to his 2023 blockbuster Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Per reports, Kanagaraj expressed his interest in making a sequel with Vijay and revealed that if the plan materializes, he'd call the movie Parthiban. To note, Vijay's character is named Parthiban in the Tamil actioner.

Uncertainty looms

'Leo' sequel's future uncertain amid Vijay's political plans

Despite Kanagaraj's excitement, the future of Leo 2 remains uncertain due to Vijay's political debut. The recently released GOAT was his penultimate movie and the upcoming Thalapathy 69, directed by H Vinoth, will be his last project before he ventures into politics full-time. This uncertainty adds an element of suspense to the possible creation of a sequel to Leo.

Record-breaking success

'Leo' set new records in Tamil cinema history

Not only did Leo cement its place as the third-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time, but it also became the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide. It recorded the highest box office collections in Tamil Nadu, with total collections of around ₹620 crore. The film starred Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt (in his Kollywood debut), and Arjun Sarja, among others. Watch it on Netflix.