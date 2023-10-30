Box office: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay's' 'Leo' earns this blockbuster feat

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Box office: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Vijay's' 'Leo' earns this blockbuster feat

By Isha Sharma 12:18 pm Oct 30, 202312:18 pm

'Leo' box office collection

Thalapathy Vijay's latest action-packed thriller Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has emerged as an unstoppable force at the box office. Kanagaraj's stupendous work in his previous films, coupled with Vijay's loyal fanbase in Tamil Nadu and other surrounding regions, has helped Leo to emerge as a force to reckon with. Now, it has breached the coveted Rs. 300cr mark at the domestic box office.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Kanagaraj and Vijay had earlier collaborated for Master, a box office success. Leo: Bloody Sweet is part of Kanagaraj's critically acclaimed cinematic universe—Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU)—which also includes films like Karthi's Kaithi and Kamal Haasan's Vikram. The LCU will also feature a spin-off starring Suriya's character Rolex and will tentatively wrap up with Haasan's Vikram 2, as revealed by Kanagaraj.

3/5

'Leo' is aiming to break 'Jailer's record

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo accumulated Rs. 16.50cr on its second Sunday (11th day in the cinemas). Now, the film's total collection stands at Rs. 303.4cr and the upcoming Diwali holidays might aid the actioner in adding more money to its coffer. Notably, its direct competition is with Rajinikanth's recent hit Jailer, which ended its run at Rs. 348.55cr (nett).

4/5

How is the film faring in Tamil Nadu?

Sacnilk reported that the Tamil shows registered a mammoth 51.77% occupancy on Sunday. Pinkvilla added that Leo crossed the Rs. 200cr mark in the state on Sunday. While it took Leo only 11 days to enter this club in TN, in comparison, Mani Ratnam's multistarrer PS-1 had achieved the same feat in 18 days. Leo will continue to run in cinemas unabashed.

5/5

Know more about 'Leo' and other cast members

Leo is backed by SS Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy through Seven Screen Studio. The movie features Sanjay Dutt as the main antagonist, while Trisha Krishnan plays Vijay's wife. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has also appeared in a special cameo in the drama. The out-and-out actioner, originally a Tamil language film, has been dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.