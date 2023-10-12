Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' shows impressive hold on weekdays

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Box office collection: 'Fukrey 3' shows impressive hold on weekdays

By Aikantik Bag 11:11 am Oct 12, 202311:11 am

'Fukrey 3' box office collection

Fukrey 3 is the prime example of gaining and holding momentum for mid-budget films. The third installment of the iconic comedy franchise is experiencing a great run at the box office and is inching closer to Rs. 100 crore mark. The Pulkit Samrat headliner received rave reviews from critics and viewers also loved the film. It has a good window until the big releases.

2/3

Aiming for rise in collection on weekend

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mrighdeep Singh Lamba directorial earned Rs. 1.3 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 80.47 crore in India. The film will look forward to increasing its collection over the weekend. The cast includes Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Varun Sharma, and Manjot Singh among others. The project is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

3/3

Twitter Post