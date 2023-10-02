Box office: 'Jawan' joins Rs. 600cr club in India

Shah Rukh Khan is the indisputable King of Bollywood, and he has proved the same again with Jawan. The actioner has been having a brilliant run at the box office and has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India ever. Globally, the Atlee directorial raked in Rs. 1,068 crore so far and has entered the Rs. 600 crore club in the country.

Aiming for momentum on weekdays

Per industry tracker Sacnilk, the action thriller earned Rs. 8.8 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 604.25 crore in India. The film showed excellent hold on the fourth weekend, despite new releases. Jawan's cast includes Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Priyamani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment.

