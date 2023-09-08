Did Kejriwal inspire SRK's 'Jawan' monologue? Here's what AAP thinks

Did Kejriwal inspire SRK's 'Jawan' monologue? Here's what AAP thinks

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 08, 2023 | 05:34 pm 3 min read

AAP has posted a video on X, drawing similarities between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's old speech and SRK's 'Jawan' monologue

A monologue of Shah Rukh Khan in his latest release, Jawan, has been breaking the internet, garnering praise from everyone. And looks like, the Aam Aadmi Party was quick in drawing parallels, as it compared the dialogue to its party chief and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's old speech. Jawan was released in cinema halls on Thursday (September 7).

Why does this story matter?

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is the second theatrical outing of Khan in 2023, after Pathaan. The film, which is a cross-collaboration between Hindi cinema and Tamil cinema, was eagerly awaited. The film has successfully beaten Pathaan, which until Jawan's release, was the biggest opener in Bollywood. Jawan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, while Anirudh Ravichander has crooned its music.

Kejriwal's old speech also brushed upon similar issues

In his two-minute-long monologue regarding voting, Khan's character draws attention to pressing issues such as health care and farmer suicides. He says people should ask the right questions to election candidates instead of getting swept away by their promises. AAP quickly saw similarities and pulled out an old video of Kejriwal where he is seen speaking almost similar things, and posted it on X.

Watch and decide if SRK and Kejriwal's speeches were similar

'Jawan' became Bollywood's biggest opener in history

The makers eyed for a festive release on Thursday on the occasion of Janmashtami and the film has received a blasting response at the box office. It created history by registering an opening day collection of Rs. 75 crore in India (nett, across languages), according to multiple reports. With this, it has become the biggest opener in the history of Hindi cinema.

How much did the 'Jawan' cast charge?

Soon after its release, reports about the fees that Jawan's cast charged, started doing rounds. Khan has reportedly charged a sum of Rs. 100 crore for it, along with a 60% share in its profit. Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani charged Rs. 21 crore, Rs. 15-20 crore, Rs. 10 crore, Rs. 3 crore, and Rs. 2 crore, respectively.

Google also celebrated 'Jawan' fever

To celebrate Jawan's release, Google asked its users to search for either Jawan or SRK. Upon searching, a red walkie-talkie appears on the screen. Once you click it, you'll hear Khan's voice saying "ready," while bandage rolls will start covering your screen. This is an ode to Khan's one of the many looks where he has covered most of his face with bandages.

