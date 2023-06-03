India

Manish Sisodia's wife hospitalized before AAP leader could meet her

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 03, 2023

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia could not meet his ailing wife on Saturday after her health worsened and she had to be hospitalized, NDTV reported. On Friday, the Delhi High Court allowed Sisodia to meet her on Saturday as an interim relief. However, before he could reach home, her health deteriorated further, and she was reportedly taken to a hospital immediately.

Sisodia's wife suffering from multiple sclerosis: Report

Sisodia's wife, Seema, was shifted to LNJP Hospital's emergency department on Saturday morning after feeling unwell. Sisodia arrived at his home in a jail van at around 9:40am to meet her, an AAP member told PTI. However, he was unable to meet her since her health deteriorated, and she had to be hospitalized. She has multiple sclerosis and was hospitalized last month as well.

Delhi HC allowed Sisodia's meeting with wife after appeal

Following his plea, Sisodia received interim relief from the Delhi High Court on Friday to visit his unwell wife, according to ANI. The court allowed him to meet with his wife from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Saturday while in police custody.

'Not to interact with media': Strict court order to Sisodia

Sisodia had requested interim bail, citing his wife's health issues. He was granted bail and told not to engage with the media, use a cell phone, or access the internet. It further stated that the AAP leader may only meet with his family members during the specified time frame. The judge also sought his wife's medical records by Saturday.

Watch: Video of Sisodia's arrival at Delhi residence

Know about case against Sisodia

Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his suspected role in the alleged scam case related to the Delhi liquor policy and has been arrested since. On March 9, he was arrested in connection with an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into the matter. On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court refused him bail in the CBI case.