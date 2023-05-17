India

Turbulence on Delhi-Sydney Air India flight leaves 7 passengers injured

May 17, 2023

No hospitalization was required after the incident

At least seven passengers sustained injuries after an Air India flight from Delhi to Sydney encountered severe turbulence mid-air, PTI reported, quoting a senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The incident reportedly took place on Tuesday, and no flier needed hospitalization. The official added that the crew onboard provided the injured passengers with medical assistance.

Cabin crew provided first aid to passengers: Official

The official told PTI, "During the flight, seven passengers reported minor sprain. Cabin crew provided first aid with the assistance of a doctor and a nurse traveling as passengers, using an onboard first aid kit." Meanwhile, Air India's airport manager in Sydney arranged medical assistance on arrival. In a statement, Air India confirmed the incident, adding relevant authorities were informed as a standard practice.