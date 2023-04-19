Business

Apple Saket previewed: Here's what the store looks like

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 19, 2023, 07:12 pm 2 min read

Apple Saket will be inaugurated tomorrow at 10:00 am

India is caught in the Apple Store frenzy. The company's first-ever retail store in the country was opened in Mumbai yesterday. Before the excitement of that dies down, the company is all set to open its second brick-and-mortar outlet in India, Apple Saket, tomorrow at 10:00 am. Apple has released pictures of the store's interior. Let's see what it looks like.

Two retail stores in the span of three days is a testament to India's growing importance in the Apple playbook. The company sees India as one of its most important markets now.

Apple's retail stores have long been known for offering customers an experience rather than just products.

Apple BKC's inauguration was a hit. Apple would be hoping for a similar reaction from Delhiites.

Apple Saket spreads over 8,400 square feet

Apple Saket is located at the Select CityWalk Mall in South Delhi. Compared to Apple BKC, which spans around 22,000 square feet, Apple Saket is smaller. It spreads over 8,400 square feet. Previous reports had suggested the store would measure about 10,000 square feet. The company is reportedly paying around Rs. 40 lakh per month as rent. That's almost the same as Apple BKC.

The store is made of locally-sourced materials

Apple had previously revealed the Saket store's barricade. It is inspired by Delhi's many gates. The barricade reflects different colors ranging from yellow to purple. Apple Saket has a curved storefront with white oak tables displaying Apple products. The materials used in the store are locally sourced. It runs on 100% renewable energy and is completely carbon neutral.

The store has an Apple Pickup station and Genius Bar

The store has a dedicated Apple Pickup station, making it easier for customers to order products online and pickup from the store. There is also the famous Genius Bar, where customers can seek expert help for anything Apple-related. The store will offer daily sessions led by Apple Creatives through 'Today at Apple.' These roundtable sessions will provide customers with a personalized experience.

The team at Apple Saket speaks over 15 languages collectively

Apple has chosen a highly-diverse team to run things at Apple Saket. The team has 70 members, who come from 18 states across India. They collectively speak over 15 languages.