Technology

Here's how Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset will work

Here's how Apple's Reality Pro AR/VR headset will work

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 24, 2023, 06:31 pm 4 min read

Apple is reportedly planning to add a dedicated video-watching feature to the headset, which will offer an immersive viewing experience (Concept image) (Photo credit: Antonio De Rosa)

Apple's most-awaited mixed-reality headset, likely to be called Reality Pro, may finally arrive this year. It could bear a price tag of $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2.44 lakh). The brand is aiming to disrupt the VR industry with this headset, as it has dedicated more than seven years to the project. Here's everything you need to know about Apple's upcoming futuristic gadget.

Reality Pro will get two ultra-high-resolution curved screens

Apple's upcoming mixed-reality headset will be made with aluminum, glass, and cushions. It'll have two Sony-manufactured ultra-high-resolution curved screens on the front, speakers on the sides, and a headband. The brand will also offer users magnetically attachable prescription glasses. The product will have an array of concealed external cameras. It will get a physical crown to let people switch between AR and VR.

It will support eye and hand tracking

The Reality Pro will offer users eye and hand-tracking capabilities. The external cameras will examine the user's hands while the built-in sensors will read eye signs. This hand-eye tracking functionality will allow the wearer to control/select on-screen items, without physically performing the action. Users will have to pinch their thumb and index finger together to confirm an action/selection.

The headset will serve as an external monitor for Mac

Apple's headset will offer both AR and VR experiences. With VR, users will be able to see content related to the virtual world. However, AR will superimpose digital content over the real-world view. The mixed-reality headset will offer immersive video content. It will replicate the functions of iPhones/iPads, or act as Mac's external display. It will also feature FaceTime-based video conferencing and meeting rooms.

iOS-like interface will be on offer

The Reality Pro will be powered by a variation of the Apple M2 chip, paired with a dedicated 'Reality' processor for graphics and mixed-reality experiences. The device will boot xrOS operating system. It will get an iPhone/iPad-like interface, featuring a home screen with reorganizable icons, including Safari, Photos, Mail, Messages, and more. Apple will also allow third-party app installation via the App Store.

The headset will get support for Siri too

The mixed-reality headset will have support for Siri so that users can rely on the voice assistant when they need to input text. Additionally, individuals will also be allowed to use their iPhone, Mac, or iPad keyboard to give the inputs. According to the tip-offs, Apple is currently said to be working on a technology that will allow users to type in midair.

Reality Pro will offer an ultra-low latency connection

Gaming will be one of the most noticeable aspects of the Reality Pro headset. Apple has created its own underlying engine to support VR games and asked developers to build games and services for the headset. Additionally, to offer a seamless experience for these games using wireless audio products, the device is tipped to provide an ultra-low latency connection with products like AirPods.

Headset will get a waist-mounted battery pack featuring hot-swappable design

Apple has decided to offload the battery from the headset to an external pack. Hence, the device is receiving a hot-swappable waist-mounted battery setup that connects to the headband over a cable. The battery will deliver around two hours of usage.

Apple aims to sell 1 million headsets in first year

The mixed-reality headset appears to be Apple's attempt to develop a 3D version of the iPhone's operating system, with eye and hand-tracking abilities, and more. The device may be introduced at WWDC 2023 in June, with shipment starting later this year for $3,000 (nearly Rs. 2.44 lakh). In the first year of release, the brand intends to sell one million units of the headset.