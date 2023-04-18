Business

Apple BKC, India's first-ever Apple store, opens in Mumbai

Written by Sanjana Shankar Apr 18, 2023, 10:59 am 3 min read

Apple BKC will be open all 7 days a week from 11am to 10pm (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has launched its first-ever retail store in India in Mumbai. The company's new brick-and-mortar store, dubbed Apple BKC, is located at the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). From hands-on sessions to picking up orders you placed online, here is a list of everything that you can do at the new store.

Apple BKC is hosting a special 'Today at Apple' series

Starting today and till the end of summer, Apple BKC will host a special 'Today at Apple' series called "Mumbai Rising." The sessions, which will be conducted for free, will feature Apple products and services and will offer hands-on activities to "celebrate the local community and culture." The series includes a Music Lab, Photo Lab, Design Lab, and Studio Art Lab.

Apple BKC runs 100% on renewable energy

It's worth mentioning that Apple BKC runs 100% on renewable energy, which is in accordance with the company's goal to go carbon neutral by 2030. The new store is equipped with dedicated solar arrays and does not rely on fossil fuel for store operations, making Apple BKC "one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world."

The new store has a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling

Covering roughly 22,000 square feet, Apple BKC flaunts stunning architecture. The store's design is said to be inspired by Mumbai's Kaali Peeli taxi art. The new store features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling, which also runs along the building's exteriors. A total of 1,000 tiles constitute the ceiling, and each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber.

What can you do at Apple BKC?

At Apple BKC, you will be able to explore the latest iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple TV lineups. There are over 100 professionals who will give you walkthroughs and offer expert advice. The new store also offers Apple Pickup, where you can place an order online and pick up the product from the store whenever you want.

What is the Apple Trade In program?

At the new store, via the Apple Trade In program, you can exchange an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac, and this will be compensated against your next purchase. In celebration of the store's opening, Apple has released customized wallpapers and a curated music playlist, both of which carry the theme of Mumbai, which can be downloaded from the official website.

"Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture"

"Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai's vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail.