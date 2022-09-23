Business

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones

Written by Sanjana Shankar Sep 23, 2022, 06:03 pm 2 min read

The Great Indian Festival has begun (Photo credit: Amazon)

Amazon has kickstarted the Great Indian Festival sale from today (September 23). The e-commerce giant offers massive discounts on an array of items, including mobile phones, laptops, wearables, and other electronic gadgets. Buyers can avail bank offers, exchange bonuses, and immediate discounts. For those looking for a new smartphone, this might be the ideal time to grab one of the offers.

Product #1 iPhone 12: Sold under Rs. 45,000

The 64GB variant of iPhone 12 is priced at Rs. 44,499. Currently, it retails at Rs. 65,900. It features a 6.1-inch XDR display, an A14 Bionic chip, and a 12MP main camera. One can save more by making a purchase with an SBI debit or credit card to receive an instant discount of Rs. 3,000. An exchange offer worth Rs. 14,350 is also available.

Product #2 iQOO Neo 6 5G: Available at Rs. 27,999

iQOO Neo 6 5G is sold at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999. The smartphone currently retails at Rs. 34,999. The device features an AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 870 processor, a 64MP primary camera, and a 4,700mAh battery. SBI debit and credit card users can claim an additional discount of Rs. 2,000. Furthermore, an exchange offer worth Rs. 14,350 can also be redeemed.

Product #3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: Costs less than Rs. 20,000

The 6GB/128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite carries a price-tag of Rs. 18,499. Originally, it costs Rs. 19,999. It sports a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 695 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery. A further discount of Rs. 500 can be obtained by redeeming the coupon listed on the product page. An exchange offer worth Rs. 14,350 can also be availed.

Product #4 Samsung Galaxy M13: Priced under Rs. 10,000

The 4GB/64GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy M13 flashes a discounted price of Rs. 9,499. It originally retails for Rs. 14,999. The device packs a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ display, an Exynos 850 chipset, a 50MP main camera, and a 6,000mAh battery. SBI credit and debit card users can avail a discount of Rs. 1,000. An exchange offer worth Rs. 8,950 is also available.