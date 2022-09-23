Business

Sensex slips to 58,098 points, Nifty settles at 17,327

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 23, 2022, 04:14 pm 2 min read

The stock market ended in the red for the third consecutive day

On Friday, the stock market ended on a bearish note, extending its losing streak for the third day. While Sensex slipped 1.76% to 58,098.92 points, Nifty dropped 1.75% to 17,327.35 points. Midcap indices traded in line with the broader market, witnessing a bearish run as Nifty Midcap 50 shed 232.4 points to 8,428.75. Here are more details on Friday's market report.

Round-up Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Divis Labs, Sun Pharma, and Cipla emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 1.95%, 1.22%, and 0.9%, respectively. Among the top losing sectors were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY, which slipped 4.13%, 3.56%, and 3.05%, respectively. Meanwhile, Power Grid Corporation, Hindalco, and Apollo Hospitals were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 8.06%, 4.03%, and 4.01%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.16% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) declined 0.16% against the US Dollar to end at Rs. 80.99 in the forex trade. The prices of gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.69% and the latter shedding 0.95% to settle at Rs. 49,653 and Rs. 57,474, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 2.1% to $82.28 per barrel.

Information Take a peek at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, the Hang Seng on Friday shed 214.68 points to 17,933.27 points while the Nikkei gained 159.3 points to 27,153.83 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 153.38 points, or 1.37%, to 11,066.81 points.

Crypto How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is selling at $19,036.41, which is down 0.62% compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is up by 1.49% and is now trading at $1,308.78. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1 (0.01% down), $274.28 (2.2% up), and $0.4577 (1.3% up), respectively. Up 2.94% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.06052.

Information Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.