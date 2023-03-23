India

Delhi expected to witness rainfall today, IMD issues yellow alert

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 11:50 am 1 min read

Delhi may also witness thunderstorms on Friday (Representational image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi would likely witness rainfall on Thursday and Friday and issued a yellow alert in the national capital. According to the statement, fresh spells of rain, hailstorm, and thunderstorm are also predicted in states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan from Thursday to Friday. Meanwhile, Delhi may also witness thunderstorms on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed snow on Wednesday

The weather in north India has suddenly seen a turnaround, causing wet spells in several states. On Wednesday, higher areas of Himachal Pradesh received mild spells of snow, according to IMD. The local meteorological department also issued an orange alert in six of its districts. Furthermore, many states in central, south, and northeast India are expected to experience rainfall until Sunday.