Pakistan FM chokes on word 'friend' while referring to India

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 11, 2023, 05:14 pm

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, however, did not attack any Indian leaders while speaking about the Kashmir issue

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari choked on the word "friend" while referring to India at a press conference on Friday, reported IANS. Talking about the Kashmir issue with India, he fumbled mid-sentence twice before settling on "our neighboring countries." "Whenever the issue of Kashmir is brought up, our friends within... with our friend, our... our neighboring countries, strongly object," the 34-year-old stated.

Islamabad unable to raise Kashmir issue at UN: Bhutto Zardari

During the presser, Bhutto Zardari said his country could not get the Kashmir issue into the center of the United Nations' (UN) agenda, as per reports. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader said, "We face a particularly uphill task to try and get Kashmir into the center of the agenda at the United Nations." Reportedly, he did not attack any Indian leaders this time.