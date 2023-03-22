Delhi
Delhi liquorgate: Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5
Mar 22, 2023, 02:39 pm 1 min read
The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi sent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to judicial custody until April 5 in connection with the alleged money laundering case involving the Excise Policy 2021-22. The AAP leader is already in judicial custody in a corruption case, which is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Excise policy case | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Manish Sisodia to Judicial Custody till April 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/c3ONE9frhs— ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2023
