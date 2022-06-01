India

Indigo to conduct study for handling specially abled passengers better

Written by Srishty Choudhury Jun 01, 2022, 05:28 pm 3 min read

Indigo was imposed with a fine of Rs. 5 lakh for denying boarding to a child with special needs at Ranchi airport.

IndiGo, which was fined Rs. 5 lakh for denying boarding to a disabled child at Ranchi airport in May, will conduct an internal case study on how to handle specially abled passengers better. Indigo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said that he wouldn't appeal against the fine imposed by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), instead would take note of its findings and implement them.

Context Why does this story matter?

The DGCA guidelines say, "No airline shall refuse to carry persons with disability or reduced mobility and their assistive aids, escorts, and guide dogs in the aircraft's cabin."

In December 2021—ruling on a matter involving disabled persons with prosthetic limbs or calipers—the Supreme Court directed DGCA to modify guidelines to ensure the dignity of persons with disabilities during air travel.

DGCA says Enhance staff training in terms of sensitivity

The DGCA asked the airline to call the airport doctor in case of such a situation and try and enhance the training of staff in terms of sensitivity. Dutta said that they are conducting an internal case study to handle such situations better. "Airline needs to ask itself in situations like this that what can it do about calming the distressed passenger," Dutta said.

Sensitive issue 'Indigo has coaches to train crew, ground staff'

Dutta said that the airline has nearly 100 coaches who conduct special trainings for the cabin crew and the ground staff. In the case study, the airline is studying what it could have done differently in such a situation. "How we can be more sensitive in terms of using calming techniques with a customer...we are going to look through all of that," he said.

May 7 What happened at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport?

The incident took place at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport when the child reportedly had a meltdown on reaching the airport, according to passenger Manisha Gupta's Facebook post. After completing the security check, the parents tried to calm the child. However, the IndiGo staff "warned" them they would not be allowed to board the flight if the child did not calm down and be "normal".

'Insensitive' Co-passengers didn't have any issue with child traveling

Gupta's post goes on to mention that "the IndiGo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight...that he would have to become 'normal' before he could be travel-worthy." Other passengers objected to their "insensitive" behavior and "assured the staff that as co-travelers, they had no objection to the child and his parents boarding the flight," the post said.

Statement What did DGCA's statement say?

Imposing a Rs. 5 lakh fine on Indigo, the DGCA stated, "A more compassionate handling would have smoothened the nerves, calmed the child, and would have obviated need for the extreme step resulting in denied boarding to the passengers." It said that special situations deserved extraordinary responses but the airline staff failed and, in the process, committed violations of the Civil Aviation Requirements (Regulations).