Uncertainty looms over who will inherit Atiq Ahmed's Delhi properties

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 18, 2023, 08:46 pm 2 min read

Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed owned several properties in Delhi

Days after the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, it has come to light that he left a number of high-value residential and commercial properties in Delhi, according to IANS. These properties are located in the national capital's Shaheen Bagh, Okhla, and Jamia Nagar neighborhoods. However, it is unclear what will happen to them and who will inherit them. Here's more.

Atiq Ahmed's relatives either on run or in jail

According to various accounts, security forces and the government are in a fix over Ahmed's property inheritance. One of his five sons was recently killed in a police encounter, two are in jail, while two sons are in a juvenile home. His wife, Shaista, and sister, Noorie, are reportedly hiding. Meanwhile, his relatives are scared to confess any ties to him or his family.

Enforcement Directorate seized Ahmed's illicit properties worth Rs. 1,400 crore

The report also added that a crackdown on Ahmed and his associates by the Uttar Pradesh Police discovered that he had built illegal properties in Prayagraj, Kaushambi, and other districts. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also reportedly confiscated his properties worth Rs. 1,400 crore besides unearthing assets worth Rs. 108 crore linked to money laundering involving 50 shell companies.

Shell companies involved in black money business

Reportedly, the ED probe focused on a lawyer, Ahmed's accountant, a real estate developer, an ex-BSP MLA, a builder, and the owner of a car showroom. They allegedly played key roles in his "illegal businesses," which were linked to the black money business network.