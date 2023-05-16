India

Nitin Gadkari receives another death threat over phone call: Report

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 16, 2023, 04:35 pm 1 min read

Gadkari receives yet another death threat, probe underway

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, reportedly received a death threat over a phone call at his residence in New Delhi on Monday evening. Citing sources, the news agency ANI reported that Gadkari's office has already informed the Delhi Police regarding the same, and the matter is currently under investigation.

