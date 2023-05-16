India
Nitin Gadkari receives another death threat over phone call: Report
May 16, 2023, 04:35 pm 1 min read
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, reportedly received a death threat over a phone call at his residence in New Delhi on Monday evening. Citing sources, the news agency ANI reported that Gadkari's office has already informed the Delhi Police regarding the same, and the matter is currently under investigation.
