Assam Police announces plan to get rid of unfit cops

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 16, 2023, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Cops found unfit would be asked to take voluntary retirement: Assam DGP

Assam's Director General of Police GP Singh on Tuesday said a fitness survey of all the state police personnel would be conducted, and those found "unfit" would be asked to take voluntary retirement. Taking to Twitter, Singh informed that cops would be given three months' time, following which their body mass index (BMI) would be professionally recorded over a period of 15 days.

Obese cops would be given 3 months to lose weight

In his tweet, Singh said, "We plan to give three months time to all Assam Police personnel...till August 15 and then start BMI assessment in the next 15 days." "All those who are in obese (BMI 30+) category would be offered another three months time to reduce weight (till November end) and after that VRS (Voluntary Retirement Scheme) option," he added.

680 Assam cops obese or habitual drinkers: Singh

Singh further stated that people with genuine medical issues such as hypothyroidism will be exempt from the procedure. Moreover, the Assam DGP added that he would be the first to undertake this BMI assessment. Notably, the top cop last week said that he had a list of 680 Assam Police personnel who were obese or habitual drinkers. The state police has about 70,000 personnel.