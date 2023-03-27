Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Ram Charan: The superstar's best physical transformations ever

Mar 27, 2023

The actor turns 38 today! Representing India at the Academy Awards and other elusive platforms, Ram Charan is a powerhouse of talent that can easily give anyone a run for their money. Add to this his fitness game and he's an absolute dreamboat who has won hearts with each role he has played. On his birthday, let's check out his best physical transformations.

Charan's fitness transformation for 'RRR'

Charan's Golden Globe and Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu from RRR became a global sensation after it bagged a series of accolades. Turns out, the Telugu superstar had lost four kilograms in just six days during the rehearsals of this high-energy, foot-tapping song! Not just that, during an interview, he revealed his knees kept wobbling owing to the dance movements! Well, that's indeed Oscar-worthy!

He did 12 hours of fasting for 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama'

For his other superhit film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, the actor underwent a drastic physical transformation. As per reports, he lost a lot of weight as he fasted for a whopping 12 hours! He was also asked to steer clear of dairy products, alcohol, and red meat as well. With this rigorous diet plan, he not only looked fit but also detoxified his system.

The actor's sculpted body in 'Zanjeer' was no mean feat

To play a cop in his Bollywood film Zanjeer, Charan reportedly flew in one of Australia's numero uno fitness trainers. To build and tone his muscles, he trained daily for about three to four hours to get that rugged look for his character. During the schedule, the lad even woke up at 4 am to work out before his action scenes!

His appeal in 'Magadheera' is a visual treat for fans

Magadheera is one of Charan's blockbuster films in which he was seen portraying a beefy look. And for that, he had spent a lot of time at the gym performing exercises like bench press, cable fly, military press, abs plate twist, hammer curls, and much more. Catch a treat of his muscular appeal again as this film re-releases today in theatres!

Have you booked your tickets already?