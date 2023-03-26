Lifestyle

5 souvenirs from Iceland you shouldn't return home without

Bring back the vibes of Iceland with you

If you are wondering what souvenirs you should bring back home from Iceland with you besides a generic figurine or a keychain, then we have got you covered with this list of five authentic Icelandic souvenirs. From beautiful Icelandic sweaters to mineral-rich sea salt, you are sure to find something you want to buy and take home with you.

Lopapeysa

Icelandic wool sweater, or Lopapeysa as the locals call it, is both stylish and a functional souvenir to bring back from Iceland. Made from Icelandic sheep's wool, Lopapeysa is a traditional garment that has been worn for centuries to keep warm in the harsh Nordic climate. Made from high-quality wool, the sweater typically features a distinctive circular yoke pattern.

Lakkris

If you are a fan of licorice or chocolate, then Lakkris is definitely worth trying. Lakkris is basically a chewy licorice piece coated in creamy milk chocolate. It tastes sweet-salty and mellow and can make for a delicious and unique souvenir. The combination of sweet chocolate and salty licorice creates a delicious and unexpected flavor that many people love.

Blue Lagoon skincare products

The Blue Lagoon is a geothermal spa in Iceland known to have therapeutic benefits for the skin. Skincare products made using the same mineral-rich water can help you recreate the luxurious spa experience of the famous Blue Lagoon in the comfort of your own home. You can get products ranging from facial masks and creams to body scrubs and oils.

Lava rocks

As a volcanic island, Iceland is home to many different types of lava rocks. You can look for these lava rocks used in jewelry or even just as a magnet. You can display it in your home or office, or use it as a paperweight or bookend. However, don't try to steal lava rocks from their natural environment as this is against Icelandic law.

Flaky sea salt

Flaky sea salt can impart an Icelandic flavor to your cooking. The salt is harvested from geothermal pools in Iceland and is known for its purity and high mineral content. It has a fantastic crispy crunch, clean mild flavor, and good aftertaste. You can use it as a seasoning in a variety of dishes, including meats, fish, vegetables, and soups.