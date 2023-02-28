Lifestyle

Sleep tourism: The latest trend travelers are 'waking up' to

Sleep tourism: The latest trend travelers are 'waking up' to

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 28, 2023, 05:23 pm 3 min read

Here's everything you should know about sleep tourism

We aren't alien to what a lack of a good night's sleep can do to us. Take travel, for instance. we mostly prefer leisure over sleep because, duh, who wants to miss out on a once-in-a-lifetime kind of exploration, right? But what if we told you that you can equally enjoy sleeping and traveling? Well, say hello to sleep tourism.

What is sleep tourism, the latest travel fad?

Think of a holiday where your attentional focus is on your sleep. Well, that's what this latest travel trend is all about. Sleep tourism involves going on a vacation and opting for sleep-related amenities or services that can help you sleep like a baby. Travelers are opting for sleep retreats and book packages that are customized to improve their sleeping patterns.

The trend has become popular after the COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world down to its knees, challenging several people's mental health and disrupting their daily routines. In the wake of this, hospitality players like hotels and resorts are offering exclusive packages that can aid in one's sleep. Spa and wellness centers have also followed suit by offering therapeutic massages, meditation sessions, and curated diets to the guests.

It is the top wellness trend in 2023

The idea came out to be so 'woke' that it has become off the charts! As per experts, people are now looking for ways to get rid of their hectic schedules and focus more on their wellness. They believe it's going to flourish further and we may soon see a revolutionary shift in people around the world collectively prioritizing well-being over anything else.

NYC's Park Hyatt, London's Cadogan are going the extra mile

Park Hyatt in New York City introduced Bryte Restorative Sleep Suite last year, which is a 900-sq-ft. room. Each Bryte mattress features 90 smart cushions that adjust to your body's pressure points. It also controls climate and provides sleep statistics! Cadogan hotel in London has a "sleep concierge" that includes a sleep-inducing meditation recording, a pillow menu, a weighted blanket, bedtime tea, etc.

Check-in and then zzz your way to sleep!

Instagram post A post shared by parkhyattny on February 28, 2023 at 4:50 pm IST

Geneva's Mandarin Oriental conducts sleep programs, London's Zedwell is sleep-centric

More hotels are welcoming the change! Mandarin Oriental in Geneva conducts sleep programs for its patrons. Their three-day program studies your sleeping patterns to identify potential sleeping problems that you may have. For this, the folks have teamed up CENAS, which is a private medical sleeping clinic in Switzerland. Zedwell, in London, is the city's first sleep-centric hotel that has rooms with innovative soundproofing.

Zedwell in London has been designed with sleep experts!

Instagram post A post shared by zedwellhotels on February 28, 2023 at 4:51 pm IST