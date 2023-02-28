Lifestyle

Fear flying? Here's how you can calm your anxiety

Feb 28, 2023

Does just the thought of flying make your heart race? You are 12,000 meters above in the sky in a tiny, squirming enclosed cylindrical box, and a baby whining two seats behind you, and two passengers in the front row of you quarreling for some ridiculously random reason. The best ingredients for anxiety ever! Here are some suggestions to calm yourself.

Practice deep breathing

Redirect your thoughts to breathing to improve focus and mindfulness. Taking slow, deep breaths can help calm your nerves and reduce anxiety. Breathe in slowly through your nose, hold your breath for a few seconds, and then exhale slowly through your mouth. Deep breathing increases the supply of oxygen to your brain and stimulates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes a state of calmness.

Use grounding techniques

You can try grounding techniques to anchor yourself in present. One of the most effective ways of grounding is the 5-4-3-2-1 technique to sense things around you. For example, focus on five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can touch from where you are sitting, two things you can smell, and one thing you can taste.

Distract yourself

Distractions can be a powerful tool for managing anxiety. Having something to occupy your time during the flight can help you forget you're in an uncomfortable situation. Most planes have television screens installed to keep passengers entertained. You can also skim through the magazines kept inside the back pocket of your front passenger's seat. You can pre-download some music or movies on your phone.

Talk to the flight attendant

Flight attendants are trained to handle all kinds of situations, including anxiety. If you are feeling anxious, let your nearest flight attendant know. They may be able to offer you support. Sometimes a friendly conversation can help take your mind off your worries. You can ask the flight attendant about their job or their experiences flying, or you can simply chat about your destination.

Use medication

If your anxiety is severe, you may want to consider talking to your doctor and seeking medication. There are several medications that can help reduce anxiety during a flight, including anti-anxiety medication and sleep aids. Remember, it is essential to be kind and gentle with yourself during this process. With practice, you can learn to manage your anxiety and have a comfortable flight experience.