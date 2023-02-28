Lifestyle

Sea salt bathing is miraculous: Here are its 5 benefits

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 28, 2023, 03:36 pm 3 min read

Sea salt bathing offers so many physical and mental health advantages

Add a pinch of salt to your bathing ritual! Sea salt bathing is an age-old practice that many around the world incorporate into their daily self-care routine. Rich in sodium, calcium, zinc, iron, and potassium, sea salt features myriad healing properties that can make your bathing scenes not only enjoyable but therapeutic as well. Here are the five fantastic benefits of sea salt bathing.

Good for swollen muscles or painful joints

Sea salt bathing has often been advised even by medical experts as a great remedy to combat joint pains and swollen muscles. People with rheumatoid arthritis can practice it daily as it has been proven effective in relieving stiff and painful joints. Additionally, sea salt bathing can also offer respite from muscle cramps, stimulate blood circulation, and soothe achy limbs in no time.

Treats eczema, psoriasis, and other dry skin conditions

If you have dry skin, sea salt bathing can do wonders for you. Research reveals that it can remove scales and decrease the itching induced by psoriasis. It even offers respite from eczema as it washes off toxins around the affected region with its mineral composition. Besides that, bathing with sea salt can also be beneficial for people dealing with acne or atopic dermatitis.

Promotes a good night's sleep

Taking a warm shower before you hit the sack can foster sleep. However, when you pair it with sea salt, you may even be able to overcome insomnia. The amount of magnesium present in it can help one relax and sleep deeply as it regulates the brain's neurotransmitters. Moreover, it also has the ability to minimize the symptoms of restless legs syndrome.

Decreases stress, tension, and anxiety

Soaking yourself in a bathtub filled with sea salt and water can help you relax and increase blood circulation in your body. Not just that, it also relaxes your nerves, relieves tension from your muscles, and eliminates mental fatigue. All this, in turn, enables you to chuck stress and anxiety away, nudging you into a state of meditation.

Balances alkalinity and retains minerals

Our skin has tiny pores that retain a variety of vitamins and minerals essential for good health. So when you indulge in sea salt bathing, your skin absorbs calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, etc in great quantities. Additionally, the increased acidity in your body owing to an unhealthy diet can also be managed with alkaline/neutral sea salt that removes toxins/acidity from your skin cells.