Obsessed with celebs? You may have Celebrity Worship Syndrome

Feb 15, 2023

Are you just a fan or obsessed with your favorite star?

When someone achieves celebrity status, they tend to gain influence over people. Their fans might feel motivated to travel, do humanitarian work, or make lifestyle changes, owing to their recommendations. However, if someone becomes obsessed with a celebrity to the extent that they feel their identity depends on them, it can be problematic. They may be experiencing Celebrity Worship Syndrome(CWS), an obsessive addictive disorder.

Depiction of Celebrity Worship Syndrome in Bollywood movies

To help you understand it better, here are some examples. Fan, starring Shah Rukh Khan as Gaurav, who is obsessed with the superstar Aryan Khanna, played by SRK himself depicts CWS. Another film that portrays the same syndrome is Guddi, starring Jaya Bachchan. She plays a schoolgirl in a small town, who has a major crush on film star Dharmendra, played by Dharmendra himself.

What does this obsession look like?

CWS may manifest as obsessive thoughts about a certain celebrity, including constantly thinking about their life, relationships, and activities. One could also excessively spend on celebrity-related merchandise or have an intense emotional reaction to their successes and failures. The affected person may also engage in behaviors such as stalking or attempting to contact or get close to the said celebrity.

What are the consequences of CWS?

In relationships, you might unfairly compare your romantic partners to celebrity ideals and expect similar attributes in them. Personally, you might talk down to yourself or be overly critical if you don't live up to what you consider their standards. However, it is not all bad, sometimes it can motivate you, help you learn healthy habits, and encourage positive lifestyle changes.

Can it be treated?

Likely, those who are affected don't see it as a problem. While there is no specific treatment for CWS, various therapeutic approaches can help manage its symptoms. For example, Cognitive-behavioural therapy can assist in challenging and modifying thought patterns, managing emotions, and developing coping strategies. In some cases, antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications may be prescribed, to manage underlying symptoms.