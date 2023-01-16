Lifestyle

Five of the most-mesmerizing underwater restaurants around the world

There's something undeniably sensual about the oceans—the salty sea breeze, the rhythmic surfs, and the rising waves. Imagine having dinner in the backdrop of spectacular coral gardens and among the sharks, stingrays, and all of the abundant marine life. It would be one hell of an experience, right? Here are five undersea restaurants across the world that will give you that once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, Maldives

Located five meters below the surface of the ocean, Ithaa is the world's first all-glass undersea restaurant. With stunning 180-degree panoramic views of the coral garden under the ocean, Ithaa happens to be one of the most beautiful restaurants ever to exist globally. The restaurant offers seven-course fusion meals alongside some of the finest wines in the world.

L'Oceanográfic Submarino Restaurant, Spain

Enjoy exquisite dishes at this submarine restaurant located right in the heart of a spectacular circular aquarium. L'Oceanografic Submarino Restaurant in Spain offers diners floor-to-ceiling views of a variety of fish, rays, and sharks while relishing traditional Mediterranean-style fusion cuisines. The Submarino Restaurant is one of the most emblematic buildings in the world due to its spectacular jellyfish-themed ceiling.

Poseidon undersea resort, Fiji

Located on a private island in Fiji, the Poseidon undersea restaurant is spread across 225 acres. The restaurant offers nearly 360-degree views of the abundant sea life. The undersea restaurant specializes in offering facilities for organizing unforgettable wedding ceremonies and intimate romantic escapades. It is surrounded by a 5,000-acre lagoon, boasting pristine waters that range to 27 meters in depth.

Cargo Hold Restaurant, South Africa

Dine with the sharks in one of the world's most spectacular settings in the Cargo Hold Restaurant. Situated at the heart of a ship named Phantom in Durban, South Africa, the restaurant offers superb views of the ocean and the shark tank. This captivating world-class venue offers a unique, sophisticated, and swanky ambiance for organizing memorable year-end corporate parties.

Ossiano Michelin-Star Restaurant, Dubai

Imagine dining in an immersive restaurant as stingrays, sharks, and fish in the aquarium glide right past your table. Ossiano Michelin-Star Restaurant, located at Atlantis the Palm in Dubai, just offers exactly that. The restaurant offers seafood along with live music to give guests an unforgettable experience for a lifetime. The ingredients for the cuisines offered here are sourced from the ocean itself.