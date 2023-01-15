Lifestyle

5 ways to overcome career stagnation

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 15, 2023

If you no longer feel excited about the things that you normally love about your career, you might have fallen into the pit of career stagnation. Career stagnation happens when you don't feel challenged anymore at your workplace, your earnings have been static for a long time, or you feel there is no scope for learning anything new. Follow these steps to overcome it.

Have a clear career goal

When you don't have a clear career goal, you are less likely to detect stagnation in your career. Don't be someone who goes with the tide. Ask where you see yourself in the coming five years. Setting career goals helps you to monitor your progress. Have a clear picture of what you intend to accomplish in your career and make an action plan.

Look for new challenges

Your job becomes monotonous when you lose enthusiasm for your role. It then becomes easier to crawl into a career rut. If you are not looking for switching companies, at least ask for a new role or a responsibility that will help you improve your current skills. Your new role might create opportunities for further growth and you may find it exciting thereafter.

Surround yourself with high-performing people

Surround yourself with people who have a go-getter attitude, are hard-working, and are visionaries. Eventually, you, too, will feel inspired and energized to put more effort into leveling up in your career. They will encourage you to become the better version of yourself; you'll find it easier to achieve your goals. You will then be able to form a clear picture of your future.

Learn a new skill

When you start feeling frustrated and unchallenged in your current role, then that is the best time to upgrade your skills. Developing new skills is part of an effective personal development plan and an integral part of career growth. Improving your professional skills helps you adapt to industry changes and opens you up to newer opportunities in the workplace and job market.

Find a mentor or coach

Find a mentor who could lend their expertise and knowledge to you. Find someone who can guide and advise you over a period of time. However, finding a good mentor in the workplace can be tricky. If you are unable to find a mentor organically, consider looking for a mentorship program in your industry or seek out the services of a paid professional coach.