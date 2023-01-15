Lifestyle

5 tips for dating when you have a busy schedule

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 15, 2023, 08:00 pm 3 min read

Be honest with your date about your busy schedule

Balancing work, social life, quality time with friends and family, and other obligations and then dating too—feels too much, right? We understand it's not easy to date when you have a busy schedule. If your heart is longing for companionship, but your busy schedule is keeping your heart from feeling the joys of a romantic relationship, then follow these five dating tips.

Are you really too busy?

Determine whether you are really busy or just trying to avoid feeling heartbroken. Are you actually busy with your work or focusing attention and time in other areas of your life deliberately? Sometimes, avoidance can be a coping mechanism to steer clear of any potential feelings of rejection or heartbreak. You have to be a bit vulnerable by putting yourself out there.

Be open to meeting new people

When you have a positive aura about you, you'll attract the right kind of person. If you are busy with your phone or waiting for your coffee order with your earphones in, that will send a signal that you are not willing to engage. Make it a point to enjoy your surroundings and be open to talking with people around you.

Date someone who is accepting of your schedule

The right person will encourage you to hustle and won't create issues if you're not being available enough. A person who has a secure attachment style and the ability to trust can understand that you won't be able to spend as much time with them as you'd like. Date someone who is patient with you, so there will be less pressure on the relationship.

When navigating the dating world, it is important to be upfront and honest. That way, it leaves less room for any confusion or misunderstandings. When speaking about your availability to make plans, make sure you stick to them. Be very mindful when you communicate your timing because frequently canceling plans with your date might make them feel that you do not prioritize them.

Find a shared interest or hobby with your date

If you are struggling to strike a work-life balance and in between finding time for dating, it is smart to find someone who aligns with your hobbies. When you combine your dating with your already established routine, you'll enjoy getting to know someone while also participating in an activity you love. That way, your date won't feel they're taking too much of your time!