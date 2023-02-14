Lifestyle

WHO confirms Marburg disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea: Details here

Written by Rishabh Raj Feb 14, 2023, 07:28 pm 3 min read

The mortality rates range from 24% to 88%

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease in Equatorial Guinea, following the death of nine people. Currently, there are no authorized vaccines or drugs to treat the disease, but doctors are employing several methods to alleviate its symptoms. Here is everything you need to know about the Marburg disease outbreak in Equatorial Guinea.

Teams deployed in affected areas: WHO

"Further investigations are ongoing. Advance teams have been deployed in the affected districts to trace contacts, isolate and provide medical care to people showing symptoms of the disease," the WHO said in a statement.

What is Marburg disease?

Marburg disease, also known as Marburg virus disease (MVD), is a rare but severe and often fatal illness that causes hemorrhagic fever in humans. It is similar to the Ebola virus disease, and both belong to the family of viruses called Filoviridae. It is a highly infectious disease and is transmitted through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals.

What are the symptoms?

The symptoms of Marburg disease can appear suddenly and progress rapidly. The incubation period is usually 2-21 days, and symptoms may include fever, headache, abdominal pain, diarrhea, fatigue, vomiting, and rashes. As the disease progresses, it can cause severe hemorrhagic fever. While the severity of the symptoms can vary, it can be fatal in the majority of cases.

How does it transmit?

The Marburg virus spreads by direct contact with infected people's blood, secretions, organs, or other body fluids, as well as surfaces and products contaminated with these fluids. Close contact with patients might also result in infection transfer if the infection control protocols are not carefully followed. Apart from that, funeral procedures requiring physical touch with the deceased's corpse might transmit also MVD.

The origin of Marburg disease

Marburg disease was first identified in 1967 when a large outbreak occurred in Marburg and Frankfurt in Germany. As per the reports, it occurred among the laboratory workers who were handling infected African green monkeys that had been imported for research purposes. Since then, sporadic outbreaks of Marburg disease have occurred in Africa, primarily in Angola, Uganda, Congo, Kenya, and South Africa.

How deadly is the virus?

The Marburg virus and Ebola virus belong to the same family of viruses called Filoviridae. The Ebola virus has wreaked havoc during outbreaks on the African continent. It is an extremely deadly infection that produces acute fever with bleeding. The virus typically attacks many organs, reducing the body's capacity to function on its own. The mortality rates range from 24% to a whopping 88%.

How to prevent the spread of the virus?

People with Marburg disease should be isolated to prevent the virus from spreading to others. People who have been in close contact with infected individuals should be monitored and quarantined for 21 days to check for symptoms. Practice good hygiene, and avoid contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals. Also, clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with the virus.