India's 4th monkeypox case found in Delhi; no travel history

The patient is currently, admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College hospital, the Health Ministry said.

India reported its fourth monkeypox case on Sunday. This time the fresh instance has been reported from Delhi, as per the ANI. The patient is currently, admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College hospital, the Health Ministry said. It said the 31-year-old man with no travel history was admitted to the hospital with fever and skin lesions.

Details Guidelines issued by Health ministry

Notably, the previous three confirmed cases of monkeypox in India had been recorded in Kerala. Meanwhile, in response to the increase in monkeypox cases in India the Union Health Ministry issued new guidelines in an attempt to contain the outbreak from escalating. The ministry officials have started providing information to the general public on how to prevent catching the virus.