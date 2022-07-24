India

Police find brothel on Meghalaya BJP leader's property, six rescued

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 24, 2022, 10:52 am 3 min read

The police in Meghalaya on Saturday reportedly busted a sex racket operating out of a building purportedly owned by Bernard N Marak, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state vice-president in Tura. According to a senior police officer, 73 people were also arrested from the building. Marak, however, disputed the allegation and blamed the raid on his property on Chief Minister (CM) Conrad Sangma.

Context Why does this story matter?

Marak, an elected representative of the Garo Tribal Autonomous District Council, criticized CM Sangma for the raid at the farmhouse and denied any allegations that he ran a brothel.

"The CM is getting desperate...he knows he's losing his South Tura seat to the BJP," he stated.

The BJP is a constituent of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, which is led by Sangma's NPP.

Statement Police statement over the issue

A raid was conducted in Rimpu Bagan, a farmhouse belonging to rebel-turned-politician Marak, based on a tip-off regarding the sex racket, West Garo Hills district's SP Vivekananda Singh Rathore informed HT over the phone from Tura. "We've rescued six minors—four boys and two girls—who were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan, run by Bernard Marak....as a brothel, for.....prostitution," Singh stated.

SP 73 people arrested, 400 bottles of liquour found: SP

The raid seized 27 vehicles, eight two-wheelers, approximately 400 bottles of liquor, more than 500 unused condoms, and crossbows and arrows, as per the senior officer. All of the children were handed over to the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) for safekeeping and further legal action. During a raid at the 30-room farmhouse, 73 people were arrested for "nefarious activity," Singh noted.

Arrest pending Marak verbally instructed to surrender: Police

The police reportedly discovered several young men and women naked and drinking. All 68 of them had been arrested, according to Singh, who also added that the property's manager, caretaker, and three employees were arrested. According to Singh, the principal accused, Marak, has been verbally instructed to help with the inquiry and to surrender promptly to the Shillong Sadar police station.

Quote I urge him (Marak) to surrender at the earliest: SP

"However, he has not cooperated and is evading arrest till now. The search operation is continuing," Singh stated. "I urge him (Marak) to surrender at the earliest and not make it difficult for himself...We will find him and arrest him," Singh added.

Context A girl was sexually assaulted at the property

A girl was also accused of sexual assault at the property, as per a complaint filed in February. According to Singh, the girl's relatives tracked her down to Rimpu Bagan. "It was ascertained....the minor was sexually assaulted multiple times.....and a case was registered under IPC sections 366A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (punishment for rape), and sections of the POCSO Act," Singh stated.

History Over 25 complaints filed against Marak

Since the early 2000s, over 25 criminal complaints have been filed, including the February case of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act against Marak, the former self-proclaimed leader of the defunct militant group Achik National Voluntary Council (B), according to the police. However, Marak states, "The raid at my farmhouse is a desperate attempt by him to malign my image and a political vendetta."