Try these 5 natural and homemade dry shampoo recipes

These homemade dry shampoos are safe to use on all hair types

Are you someone who finds it difficult to take a bath during the winter? Well, you are not alone as the freezing cold weather makes us lazy enough to take a shower. However, this can make your hair become sticky and oily. That's when dry shampoos can come to your rescue and absorb all the stickiness. Here are five homemade dry shampoo recipes.

Arrowroot and cocoa powder dry shampoo

Packed with oil-absorbing properties, this arrowroot and cocoa powder dry shampoo can add volume to your hair and keep it fresh in no time. This mixture will also make your mane strong and promote hair growth. Mix together arrowroot powder, cocoa powder, and lavender essential oil. Apply it to the roots of your hair using a fluffy brush to reveal a healthy mane.

Rice flour and cornstarch dry shampoo

While rice flour helps strengthen your hair and protects it from harmful UV rays, cornstarch absorbs greasiness. Not just that, its mixture absorbs all the build-up, oil, and dirt from your scalp and keeps it clean. Mix together cornstarch and rice flour. Add peppermint oil to it and mix well. Apply this mixture all over your hair and massage well.

Baking soda and oatmeal dry shampoo

This baking soda and oatmeal dry shampoo will absorb the excess oil from your scalp, giving you a clean and fresh mane to flaunt. Oatmeal will also make your hair thicker, stronger, and softer, and also promote overall hair growth. Combine together baking soda and oatmeal powder, and massage this onto oily and greasy roots. Brush off the excess powder and see the magic!

Fenugreek powder and cornstarch dry shampoo

This solution not only eliminates greasiness but also helps fight dandruff and treat scalp-related issues like burning, itchiness, and flakiness. It also makes your hair soft, voluminous, and shiny. Mix together cornstarch and fenugreek powder. Add orange oil and mix well. Apply this mixture all over your hair. Brush off the excess powder to enjoy fresh, clean, and fragrant hair.

Brown sugar and baking soda dry shampoo

This baking soda and brown sugar mixture helps eliminate stickiness and excess oil from your scalp without stripping off the natural oils. It also helps remove dandruff and makes your hair fluffy and soft. Mix together brown sugar and baking soda. Add a few drops of tea tree oil and mix well. Apply this mixture to your roots using a makeup brush.