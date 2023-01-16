Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Sidharth Malhotra! Revealing the dreamboat's fitness secrets

Here's wishing Sidharth Malhotra a very happy birthday!

When it comes to Sidharth Malhotra, there is no way one could miss out on mentioning his chiseled physique which makes his onscreen presence a lot more fascinating. In fact, back in 2007, he was a health magazine cover boy and the only one who could make it twice! As he turns 38 today, let's see how the actor keeps himself so fit.

Malhotra builds his body as per his roles

Wondering how the actor always manages to look super fit in each film he does? Well, that is because he builds his body according to his role. In his 2015-release Brothers, the star played a role of a boxer and built his physique accordingly, much different from how he looked in his debut Student of the Year!

The 'Shershaah' of Bollywood loves to play football

Malhotra's secret to an athletic body is his undying love of football. As per reports, the actor prefers indulging in this sport over spending hours at the gym. In fact, in an interview, he revealed that he absolutely "loves the sport and looks forward to it." Sharing his penchant for football, the actor credited his hometown Delhi for giving him the opportunity to play.

Malhotra's workout changes every four weeks

It is known that the Kapoor & Sons lead trains with fitness coach Satish Narkar. He changes the actor's workout sets every four weeks so as to bring in variety and help him train better. All his workout plans are made to help Malhotra flaunt a beefy look. Special attention is given to his medical history of a knee injury.

The actor performs cardio and weight training exercises

Malhotra always begins any workout with a 10-minute long warm-up. As per sources, he usually does cardio and weight training exercises to meet his fitness goals. Besides doing basic push-ups and pull-ups, he focuses on his core and lower back. Additionally, the Ek Villain protagonist also thoroughly enjoys going for a run, cycle, or swim session at least twice a week.

Look at the lad pedaling his way to fitness!

Having a sweet tooth, he loves to eat jaggery

Malhotra is a hardcore non-vegetarian and makes healthy food choices to keep himself in shape. As per reports, the actor has a sweet tooth, which he satiates with jaggery as it is a healthy alternative to artificial sugar. Additionally, he also loves dark chocolate as it is rich in antioxidants. Other than that, he swears by home-cooked and organic food.