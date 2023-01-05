Lifestyle

Haldwani: 5 mesmerizing must-visit places

Haldwani: 5 mesmerizing must-visit places

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 05, 2023, 05:38 pm 2 min read

Haldwani is a nature lover's dream destination

Haldwani in Uttrakhand is a well-connected city, easily accessible by rail, road, and air. For the uninitiated, Pantnagar is the nearest airport, while Kathgodam is the first transit point for Haldwani, which is well-connected to Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Dehradun. Private and state-run buses keep Haldwani well-connected to major cities nearby. Here are five places you must visit when in Haldwani.

Naukuchiatal lake

Known as the "lake of nine corners," Naukuchiatal is a small hill station situated in close proximity to Haldwani. The place is popular for its 175-foot deep, placid lake. The lake is surrounded by enchanting forests, hills, and valleys, making it a pleasant sight to savor. The region's thick vegetation makes it a charming spot for bird watchers and picnickers.

Jeolikote

Situated at an altitude of 1,219 meters, Jeolikote is a beautiful hill station housed amid foggy mountains and wildlife-rich forests. Also known as the gateway to Naini lake it is an ideal place for spending a relaxing day enjoying the beautiful flowers cultivated there and catching butterflies. You can trek, camp, or just roam around in the heavenly expanse of Jeolikote.

Bhimtal lake

Named after the legendary Bhima of Mahabharata, Bhimtal is a picturesque lake located amidst green mountains in the Nainital district. Here, you will find places of religious and historical importance, including Bhimeshwar Mahadev Temple, Sayad Baba Ki Mazar, and Lok Sanskriti Sanghralaya. It is believed that the Pandavas from the epic Mahabharata stayed here for a while during their exile.

Hidimba Mountain

Located at just a short distance of five kilometers from Bhimtal, Hidimba mountain offers eye-pleasing lush green terrains. The mountain is named after the demon wife of Bheema, called Hidimba from the epic Mahabharata. A trek to this enchanting place will certainly get you an adrenaline rush. It is also home to the Vankhandi Ashram, created by environmentalist, and monk Vankhnadi Maharaj.

Kathgodam

Immediately north of Haldwani, Kathgodam provides the perfect beginning to your magical journey into the Kumaon region. Kathgodam is a transit point for tourists heading out for more popular destinations, but the place will not disappoint you. You will be left mesmerized not only by the wonderful views of the hills but also by what may be the most beautiful railway station in India.