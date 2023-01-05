Lifestyle

Pakistani man with 3 wives and 60 children, wants more

The man wants to marry more women and reproduce more kids

Someone's on a baby-producing spree! While the global population recently passed a whopping eight billion, it looks like the world has found the leading contributor to this. A 50-year-old man named Sardar Jan Mohammad Khan Khilji from Pakistan has three wives and recently welcomed his 60th child into the world! Here is everything you should know about him. Read on!

The 50-year-old man welcomed Haji Khushhal Khan, his 60th child

The doctor, who resides near the Eastern Bypass of Quetta city of Balochistan, is married to three women and is known to have a massive family. On January 2, he greeted the latest addition to his family and named his youngest son Haji Khushal Khan. The news first broke on Twitter, following which it started making rounds on social media.

Here's what the tweet said

Sardar Jan, a resident of Quetta, became the father of the “sixtieth” child.

Sardarjan Mohammad Khan, a resident of Quetta, the Capital of Balochistan, said his sixtieth child was given birth yesterday.

Jan uttered the newborn child is a baby son and he named him Khushal.

The man is looking for another wife, wanting more kids

As if three wives and 60 children weren't already enough, the man doesn't plan to stop just yet. The new father (for the 60th time) is now on the lookout for another wife as he seeks to reproduce more kids. "I have asked all my friends to assist me in finding a wife for my fourth marriage," he told the BBC.

Khilji, a doctor by profession, owns a clinic

As Bizarre as it may sound, Khilji is a doctor (yes, you read that right!) and has a clinic of his own. He plans to stay with his exponentially increasing family in the same home and is making all possible efforts to make ends meet. He also said that if the government granted him a bus, he could take all his kids out together.

His 3 wives are "waiting" to produce more kids

In a tweet shared by @Shamshadnewsnetwork, the man claimed that his three wives are waiting to give birth to more children. In fact, during an interview, Khilji said that he prefers to produce more daughters than sons. His financial condition has slightly gone for a toss due to the country's rising inflation. Yet, he plans to marry more women and reproduce further.

Out of 60, five of his children passed away

In the interview, he informed that five of his children are no more, while the remaining are alive and doing well. Khilji said, "Some of the boys and girls are more than 20 years old. However, none of them are married yet. Because they are all learning." Interestingly, Pakistan is one of eight countries to contribute 50% of global population growth by 2050.

Not the first case in Balochistan

Khilji is the second person from Balochistan to gain fame because of his children. Earlier, Abdul Majeed Mengal was famous for having six wives and 54 children. He died recently at the age of 75.