Women wrestlers flag faults in harassment probe, allege intimidation: Report

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 16, 2023, 03:19 pm 3 min read

Women wrestlers have flagged faults in probe committee's proceedings

At least three women wrestlers—who testified before the government-appointed Oversight Committee—alleged panel members tried to influence them and sought "video or audio proof" of their sexual harassment, The Indian Express reported. They also alleged intimidation by the WFI staff, who reportedly crowded outside the hearing venue. The committee is probing sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Why does this story matter?

Numerous wrestlers have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the chief of the WFI since April 23.

Seven female wrestlers—reportedly including a minor—leveled sexual harassment allegations against Singh, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP, on April 21.

Numerous politicians, farmer leaders, and khap mahapanchayat members have extended their support to the protesting wrestlers.

Probe panel asked audio, video proof: Women wrestlers

Speaking to The Indian Express anonymously, the three wrestlers said the panel members asked them to provide "video or audio proof" of harassment. One of them said a member tried to influence her, saying that Singh was "like a father figure" and that she had "misconstrued" his behavior. Another alleged that WFI staff and a coach—close to Singh—"intimidated" them by gathering outside the venue.

Wrestlers say didn't feel comfortable speaking before committee

The wrestlers also alleged that the committee was trying to hurry them up without listening to their statements properly and in detail. "Even before a statement could be completed, we were being prompted to move on. They didn't try to understand our emotional state, and we didn't feel comfortable speaking before the committee," a wrestler told TIE.

Faults in government-appointed Oversight Committee functioning: Wrestlers

According to reports, two of the wrestlers alleged there were several faults in the committee's functioning in their police complaints. They said that the committee turned off video recording on various occasions while they were testifying. One wrestler said the committee members asked her to repeat how Singh sexually assaulted her while the video recording was not even switched on.

Wrestlers approach Delhi Police after losing faith in committee

The committee, led by boxer Mary Kom, presented its findings to the government, but the report has not been made public. Wrestlers approached the Delhi Police with sexual harassment complaints, including one from a minor, after losing trust in the committee. Singh allegedly groped their breasts and other body parts under the guise of monitoring their breathing. One even claimed he "lifted her jersey."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur accused of 'hush job'

The wrestlers have accused both the government and the Delhi Police of failing to investigate their complaints properly. One of the wrestlers in the center of the protest, Vinesh Phogat, accused Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur of doing a "hush job." Meanwhile, a 31-member committee formed to advise the protesting wrestlers has set May 21 as the deadline for Singh's arrest.

Know about wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar

The protesting wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar last month to continue their agitation, calling for action against Singh over sexual harassment allegations. Earlier, they called off their protest in January after assurances from the Centre and the formation of the Wrestling Oversight Committee. However, they resumed their demonstration as there had been no action against Singh, and even the committee's findings weren't made public.