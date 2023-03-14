India

Delhi Police, Truecaller team up to prevent cybercrimes

Delhi Police, Truecaller team up to prevent cybercrimes

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 14, 2023, 05:18 pm 1 min read

Truecaller will mark the numbers against whom the police have received complaints of cyber fraud

The Delhi Police on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Truecaller, a caller-identification application, to verify the official contact numbers of police personnel and curb cybercrimes, reported ANI. The move comes as more and more cases of fraudsters impersonating government officials to extort money are being reported. Additionally, they would also hold joint awareness campaigns for the residents of Delhi.

All Delhi cops to get verified badge on Truecaller

According to officials, Truecaller will mark the numbers against whom the police have received complaints of scams, harassment, or more, per ANI. This would help the users identify official numbers, stay alert, and protect themselves from any cyber fraud. Reportedly, all verified numbers of the Delhi Police will have a green badge and a blue tick mark with a government service tag.