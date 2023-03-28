Lifestyle

Happy birthday Lady Gaga! Check out her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Mar 28, 2023, 05:00 am 3 min read

Lady Gaga is known for her weird fashion choices

One of the most iconic Hollywood singers of all time, Lady Gaga is well-known for her versatile music and image reinventions. From flaunting a terrifying meat dress in the MTV Video Music Awards to starring in her raw documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, she has done it all. If the diva's workout and diet secrets interest you, continue reading.

Gaga usually works out five days a week

Gaga is extremely consistent with her workout routine and has been working out with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak for years. She usually works out five days a week. It goes beyond five days if she is preparing for stage shows. Her workout mostly focuses on strength-building exercises. She practices five 35-minute strength sessions every week that includes overhead triceps extensions and skater lunges.

Gaga is a huge fan of cardio

Her trainer revealed that Gaga trains not to lose weight but rather to build confidence and strength. Being a huge fan of cardio, she keeps a bike inside her tour bus to work out whenever she needs to. Gaga loves swimming and practices swimming laps before her performances. In 2017, her trainer shared a snap of her doing TRX rows for the Super Bowl.

She loves doing yoga and Pilates

Gaga has been practicing yoga for years now. She started practicing yoga in 2004 with her instructor Tricia Donegan while at New York University. She has often shared snaps of her performing tripods, headstands, and Bikram yoga on Instagram. Apart from this, she also practices Pilates with trainers Sloan-Taylor Rabin and Lisa Marie Goodwin. She also practices Gyrotonic Method combining circular and spiraling movements.

Gaga focuses on eating healthy yet tasty food

Gaga focuses on eating healthy, filling, and nutritious fiber-rich meals. She is a huge fan of home-grown veggies. "I really focus on meals that are good in taste but also healthy for your body. That might be something like quinoa with black beans, grilled shrimp, and veggies," she said in an interview with SELF. Her personal chef Bo O'Connor looks after her daily meals.

Here's what Gaga's diet plan looks like

For breakfast, Gaga usually has a smoothie with a coconut water base or eggs/egg whites with veggies. Sometimes, she also has Greek yogurt with granola or fresh fruits. For lunch, she has a quinoa bowl with grilled shrimp, black beans, vegetables, and salad. Gaga has another salad, quinoa bowl, or a turkey burger with sweet potato fries for dinner.