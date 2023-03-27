Lifestyle

5 natural remedies for household pest problems

5 natural remedies for household pest problems

Written by Sneha Das Mar 27, 2023, 05:58 pm 2 min read

These home remedies will help keep household problems at bay

Pests like ants, mosquitoes, cockroaches, spiders, and bed bugs lurking around are common problems in most households. While there are various chemical-loaded pest killers available in the market, these can be harmful to you and your pets and cause respiratory illnesses. Instead, natural and home remedies are safe and equally effective. Here are five effective natural remedies to counter household pest problems.

Salt

A great natural remedy for keeping household pests like fleas and ants at bay, salt can keep your home neat and clean, preventing the risk of harmful diseases. You can sprinkle salt around the doors and windows of your home to prevent ants from entering the area. You can also sprinkle salt directly onto rugs and carpets as fleas usually hang around these areas.

Tea tree and eucalyptus oil

Known for its antiseptic, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties, tea tree oil acts as an amazing insecticide and helps keep pests and insects at bay. The strong scent of eucalyptus drives insects away from the area while adding natural warmth to the room. Mix tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil with water and spray it around the room or wipe cupboard doors with it.

Baking soda

Acting as a natural insect killer, baking soda helps poison, cut, or dehydrate pests, especially cockroaches and bugs. You can mix it with powdered sugar to lure the insects to taste the mixture, eventually killing them. Sprinkle the mixture wherever you see insects. It can also control biting and chewing insects that can destroy indoor plants and vegetables in the kitchen.

Mint

Packed with a pungent smell and medicinal and aromatherapeutic properties, mint helps keep everyday irritants like mosquitoes, flies, and ants away from your home. Menthol in mint leaves acts as a pesticide for mosquito larvae and mites. You can place fresh mint leaves around your doors, windows, balcony, or entrances. This will also create a refreshing scent all around your home.

Lemon juice

The citrusy fragrance of lemon keeps common insects like spiders, snails, and ants away since they don't like this smell. Mix lemon juice with some water, pour it into a bottle, and spray it near your doors and windows to keep these areas clean. You can also mix it with vinegar to amplify the effects of lemon.